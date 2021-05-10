Indy apartment complex faces lawsuit after 3 men killed in less than 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people are dead following a violent weekend in Indianapolis. One of those murders took place at an apartment complex near 25th and Keystone Avenue that is no stranger to violence.

The first homicide of the weekend took place at the New Bridge apartments on Friday. Police believe a disturbance of some kind led to gunshots, and when officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Adrian Grigley II dead outside.

Family approved picture of Adrian Grigley II.

“I’m beside myself for what’s going on,” said Willie Quinn.

Quinn didn’t know Grigley, but he knows the pain that family is feeling. In August of 2019, his 20-year-old son, Marquis Quinn, was shot to death at the same complex.

“I don’t sleep. I don’t eat. I cry. I mourn,” said Quinn.

Quinn claims his son was killed while sitting inside a car with his sister at a late night summer block party when someone started shooting into the crowd.

Family approved picture of Marquis Quinn.

Three people have been killed on the property in less than two years.

“This is I think a very dangerous apartment complex,” said attorney Tim Rowe. “It just seems to be an ongoing problem there that’s not being addressed.”

In January of this year, 60-year-old Johnny Purchase was working as a community outreach coach at the New Bridge complex when someone killed him on the job.

“He was going there to get people involved in some events. He knocked on somebody’s door and was shot and killed,” said Rowe.

Family approved picture of Johnny Purchase.

Rowe filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of Purchase’s family accusing the New Bridge apartments of failing to maintain a reasonably safe property. It also claims the complex failed to do background checks on tenants or employ adequate security.

“I think there’s a responsibility that they should have security to protect the tenants and to protect the community,” said Rowe.

The three murders aren’t connected aside from the location, but Quinn wants justice served in each case.

“Something needs to be done. There’s just no way you can have this murdering ground and act like nothing happened,” expressed Quinn.

In addition to the apartment complex, the civil suit also named the Edna Martin Christian Center and another local non-profit as defendants.

In the meantime, anyone with information on any of the unsolved homicides is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262- TIPS.