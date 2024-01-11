INDIANAPOLIS – It has been one year since an Indianapolis little league football coach was killed along I-65 in Greenwood in what is suspected as being a result of road rage.

His family and friends are remembering the loving man who advocated for youth in his community while police are still actively looking for his killer.

Richard Hamilton, who was widely known as Coach Nell, was riding in a white work van on I-65 in Greenwood in January 2023 when police said the van was targeted by another vehicle. Shots were fired into Coach Nell’s van, killing him near County Line Road. The other passenger was not hurt in the shooting.

One year later and so far no arrests have been made and police have very little to go on.

Nell was known in his community as the coach of the Indy Steelers, a little league football team. He had a passion for helping at-risk youth in the area stay out of trouble. Part of those efforts were getting them involved in sports.

Following his death, a multi-purpose field broke ground in Tarkington Park that is named in his honor. FOX59/CBS4 spoke with his family during the announcement just three months after his death.

“I miss my son so much but he went down the legacy and I’m so proud of him,” said Donna Hamilton, Coach Nell’s mother.

“I’m just going to put it in the Lord’s hands. Because he got all the power. So in that situation, whoever done it your day is coming,” said Jonah Hampton, Indy Steelers Coach.

At the time of the shooting, state police believed the suspect vehicle may be a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call crime stoppers. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 317-262-TIPS.