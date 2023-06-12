INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who transported babies across the city in a milk crate strapped to a bicycle has been sentenced to a year in prison for neglect of a dependent.

Indianapolis Metro police officers arrested 36-year-old Blossum Kirby in July of 2022 after multiple witnesses called 911. Several callers told IMPD that they had seen Kirby riding a bicycle on the city’s east side and almost fall off the bike.

One man said he thought Kirby was transporting toys in the milk crates attached to the bike. But then, he saw an arm move inside. Soon after, he and his coworkers approached Kirby and saw what was inside the milk crate: two unrestrained 2-month-old twin babies.

Provided by Brian Henderson

The coworkers at Just Pizza on 10th Street contacted medics after noticing that the babies were inside and seeing Kirby almost hit her bike on a curb, court documents show. Witnesses said Kirby struggled to stay awake while waiting for police and would occasionally come to and yell.

For more information on the witnesses who reported the incident and their stories, click here.

Court documents show that once officers found Kirby, she told them she always transported her children that way since she did not have a car and did not see anything wrong with it.

The two babies were inside a milk crate attached to the front of the bike with a bungee cord and were only wearing diapers, police said. FOX59/CBS4 meteorologists say the temperature was in the mid-80s at that time.

Medics who treated the babies said the infant girl had “sunburns, abrasions on her left hand, and minor scratches to her body.” The boy also had sunburns and minor scratches, as well as a wound to the groin and an extreme rash. Both were taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

Kirby was arrested on scene by IMPD officers and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Blossum Kirby mugshot

Despite a motion being filed to set her bond at greater than the standard amount because she was arrested while out on bond, Kirby was released from jail a month later. However, she was arrested again on July 6, 2022, for violating probation on a prior auto theft charge.

On May 22, 2023, Kirby was found guilty on both child neglect counts by a Marion County jury.

On Monday, she received her sentencing: 2 years in prison with 1 year suspended for both counts. However, the sentences are to be served concurrently which means she will spend a year in prison and a year on probation.

At the time of Kirby’s arrest, police said the Department of Child Services was notified of the incident. DCS said state confidentiality laws prevent the agency from commenting. No other information is available on the babies.