INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman was shot after finding thieves breaking into her car outside her near northwest side apartment Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 3400 Leatherbury Lane around 11:20 p.m.

They found the woman had been shot in the hand; she was taken to an area hospital. IMPD said the woman heard noises and went to check on the commotion. When she left her apartment, she realized someone was breaking into her car.

At that point, someone fired a gunshot in her direction, striking her in the hand. Police found multiple shell casings nearby and said the suspects were still at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.