INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Friday morning shooting on the city’s west side. Police were called to Laclede Street near West Washington Street just after 6:30 a.m. for a person shot.

When officers arrived they found someone with gunshot wounds on the scene. They were identified as a 16-year-old. IMPD says they have minor injuries and were not taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

IMPD has not released any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.