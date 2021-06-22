Indianapolis police seek 2 involved in alleged aggravated assault

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public for help in finding a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault.

Police said the incident took place at 2801 North Post Road on May 28 around 12:04 a.m.

The victim told IMPD he asked a man sitting in a white Chevy Malibu if he could get a ride and use his phone.

According to police, the suspect in the car displayed a firearm after a brief conversation. The victim told the suspect that he also had a gun and walked away from the car.

Authorities said the suspect then got out of the Malibu and shot the victim in the ankle.

In the provided photos above, IMPD said the man in the left and center photos is the alleged suspect who shot the victim.

The male pictured on the right was with the suspect.

Anyone with information about this suspect who was driving a white Chevy Malibu is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).