Police investigate east side shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating an east side shooting Monday that left one person dead and another in serious condition.

Police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue near 30th Street and Arlington Avenue.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male in front of a residence with gun shot injuries.

IEMS pronounced him dead at scene.

Police received another call of a person shot at Arlington Woods Middle School who had fled the scene on Priscilla Ave.

Police said the shooting did not take place at the school which is out of session, and no students were reported injured nor witnessed the incident.

This second victim was taken in serious but stable condition to an area hospital.

IMPD is interviewing witnesses, and there is no suspect information at this time.