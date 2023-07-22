INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating what led up to a woman being shot and killed on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning.

IMPD responds to deadly shooting scene at Camby home on July 22, 2023

IMPD says they were called to a home off Orchard Grove Lane near Trotter Road and Heartland Boulevard in Camby just after 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside with gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead by EMS. The person who found the woman, who’s also a resident of the home remained on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation. They say they found no obvious signs of forced entry into the home and are asking for help from neighbors with any details about the case.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. They will also release the name of the victim once the family has been notified.

If anyone heard gunshots or has information related to the deadly shooting you’re asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.