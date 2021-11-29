Indianapolis police arrest man tied to 5 robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old serial robber is under arrest after police alleged he robbed five different locations across Indianapolis within a month’s time.

Adrian Chandler is charged with felony robbery, attempted robbery and theft. Final charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Chandler is linked to two robberies that took place on Nov. 27. The first occurred at a Family Dollar in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King and the second at Liquor Land in the 4700 block of W. Washington Street.

Police stated detectives were able to obtain a good description of Chandler from both of the scenes and were able to locate him shortly after the Liquor Land robbery.

Detectives also accused Chandler of robbing a Family Dollar on W. Washington Street on Oct. 26 along with robbing a Family Dollar and a Taco Bell on Nov. 18.

Police ask anyone with further information about these crimes to the IMPD Robbery Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).