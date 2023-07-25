INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police made an arrest in their homicide and robbery investigation on Monday.

IMPD says homicide detectives identified 18-year-old Jeremiah Shanks as the suspect. He was arrested for his reported role in the homicide and robbery.

On July 12 just before 12:30 p.m., police were called to Meridian St on the city’s near north side. Officers located a man, later identified as 19-year-old Elijah Martin who had gunshot injuries.

Martin was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead on scene.

Shanks was initially identified as a person of interest but was later arrested after detectives investigated the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions in the case.