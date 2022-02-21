AVON, Ind. — A 57-year-old Florida man is under arrest after flying to Avon to meet with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl only to realize he’d been caught in a sting operation by an online predator catching group based in Indianapolis.

Keith Kihnemann, 57, of Orland, Florida, is charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony. He was booked into Hendricks County jail on Feb. 13 and bonded out on Feb. 20, according to records.

According to court documents, the group Predator Catchers of Indianapolis posed as a 13-year-old girl on Instagram and Kihnemann began to message them in the summer of 2021. The messages were said to be graphic and sexual in nature.

On July 13, 2021, Kihnemann flew to Indianapolis from Florida where he rented a car and drove to the Avon park where he’d expected to meet with the 13-year-old girl. Instead, Kihnemann was confronted by members of the predator catching group and Avon police were called.

Court documents revealed police interviewed Kihnemann at the police department where he admitted to saying graphic and sexual things to what he believed was a 13-year-old. Officers read aloud several of Kihnemann’s Instagram messages and asked what he thought a judge would think his intentions were with the girl after hearing those messages. Kihnemann reportedly responded, “To have sex with that girl.”

Kihnemann was released from police custody, his cell phone kept as evidence, and returned to Florida. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched his cellphone uncovering more messages from Kihnemann to the fake 13-year-old girl including messages where he acknowledged her age, once reportedly writing, “I don’t think of you as 13, but you keep reminding me.”

Police also found Kihnemann sent sexual and inappropriate images to the “girl” along with listing sexual acts he wished to perform on her. Avon police then requested a warrant which led to Kihnemann’s arrest.