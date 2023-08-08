INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a deadly shooting after two people were found shot on the city’s far east side.

North German Church and 38th shooting scene on Aug. 8, 2023

IMPD said they were called to North German Church Road and East 38th Street just before 12:30 p.m. for shots fired, Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims who were shot. One was originally reported in critical condition but has since been pronounced dead.

The other victim was reported as “awake and breathing.”

North German Church and 38th shooting scene on Aug. 8, 2023

The investigation is ongoing and FOX59 has a crew on the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.