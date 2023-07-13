INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man has had his prison sentence increased after attempting to escape while at a hospital for medical treatment in April 2019.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 32-year-old Dallas Jones, an Indianapolis resident, was sentenced to an additional 27 months, or a little more than two years, in prison after an April 2019 escape attempt.

In November 2015, Jones was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm. In July 2018, according to the release, Jones was transferred to a residential reentry center, which would give inmates nearing the end of their sentence to transition back into the community.

Jones was transported to a local hospital in April 2019 for medical treatment. According to the release, he removed his GPS monitor and left the hospital.

In June 2019, Jones was involved in a shooting in the near northeast side of Indianapolis, causing the death of Albert Germany Jr. and injuring two others. According to previous reports, Jones was convicted of “voluntary manslaughter” and “possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon” and was sentenced to 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections in February.

Officials said in the release that the extra federal prison time will be added on top of Jones’s 15 year sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections.