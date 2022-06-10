INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man who advertised drugs for sale on social media has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Willie Irving, 30, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute spice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors described Irving as a “career offender.”

On May 23, 2019, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department executed a search warrant at Irving’s home. The search came after Irving used social media posts to advertise drugs for sale.

Police found drugs, a gun and drug dealing paraphernalia, according to court documents. Due to previous felony convictions, Irving was prohibited from having a gun. The arrest came just three months after he’d completed a sentence for aggravated battery in Marion County—the case involved shooting a girl over a snowball fight.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt sentenced Irving to 180 months (15 years) in addition to 5 years of supervised release.