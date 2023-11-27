INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after he was recently found guilty of multiple drugs and weapons-related charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 42-year-old Steven Lamar Brown was sentenced to 20.5 years, or 246 months, in federal prison. This comes after a jury found that Brown was guilty of the following felony charges in June:

Five counts of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

After Brown’s federal prison sentence, he will be required to serve 10 years of probation, according to the release.

Between September 2020 and February 2021, officials said Brown was observed and recorded selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on three occasions. The press release indicated Brown was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021. Police found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in the glove box of his vehicle.

After Brown’s arrest, law enforcement conducted a search of Brown’s home. The release reported that officials found:

52.1 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin

26.3 grams of fentanyl

100.96 grams of heroin

165.5 grams of methamphetamine;

117 Xanax pills

10.7 grams of crack cocaine

More than 1.2 kilograms of synthetic marijuana

Three semi-automatic assault-style rifles, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a .38 Special caliber revolver, two semi-automatic pistols and a shotgun.

Officials said that Brown had multiple felony convictions, including robbery, for which he was on parole. The release indicated his previous convictions should have prevented him from possessing firearms.

“This violent felon sold fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs in our community — all while illegally armed to the teeth,” Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “Every neighborhood deserves to be safe from criminals dealing deadly drugs and armed with deadly weapons. I commend the DEA, IMPD, and our federal prosecutors for their efforts to hold this defendant accountable and take him off our streets. The two-decade prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that these very serious crimes carry very serious consequences.”