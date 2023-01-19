INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison after he shot at a worker trying to repossess his car and assaulted a woman on the same day.

The Southern District of Indiana’s branch of the United States Attorney’s Office announced Austin Majko, 33, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court documents indicated Majko fired shots at a vehicle recovery agent attempting to repossess a 2013 Ford Focus on July 23, 2021. IMPD later found four .40 caliber casings at the scene.

Later that same day, Majko was involved in a domestic dispute. A witness told police they saw him strike a female and pull a gun from his waist band. When IMPD searched Majko’s home, they found multiple guns, including a .40 caliber handgun, inside toolboxes in his garage.

“It unfortunately bears repeating that we all deserve to be safest in our homes, but for too many that is not the case,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, special agent in charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute domestic abusers who possess firearms to ensure our communities are safe from these offenders.”

Majko is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law due to his previous felony convictions, including two convictions for robbery resulting in bodily injury.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and IMPD investigated this case.