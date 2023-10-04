INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he possessed a gun and trafficked drugs when he was on parole.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 37-year-old Joseph Lloyd was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Lloyd was also sentenced to four years probation after the 14-year prison sentence.

In early December 2020, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Lloyd’s home to verify his address and conduct a compliance check on his probation. Officials said in the release that Lloyd was on probation for dealing cocaine and possession of a narcotic drug.

The release said that Lloyd was notified of the purpose of the visit and allowed officers into the home. When officers were inside, they found two handguns, one underneath Lloyd’s wallet and another in a hidden compartment in the closet. In the compartment, officers also found more than 53 grams of methamphetamine, more than two grams of Oxycodone and more than five grams of Alprazolam.

“Even on parole for drug trafficking, this defendant persisted in dealing in deadly drugs while armed with deadly weapons,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in the release. “Our neighborhoods deserve to be protected from these crimes and those who commit them must be held accountable. Armed drug dealers are a high priority for federal prosecution. I encourage everyone returning to our communities from prison to engage with available services to turn their lives around, rather than returning to conduct that will land you right back behind bars.”