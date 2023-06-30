INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to a 2021 murder where court documents say he killed his “mom’s husband.”

Court documents show 28-year-old Peter Shales pleaded guilty to murder on Friday. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Indianapolis police were called to Stoughton Court on the city’s northwest side just after 1 a.m. November 28, 2021 after a reported family disturbance leaving a man unconscious.

When officers arrived they found Shales had dropped on his knees and put his hands behind his back. They described the scene as chaotic claiming someone was visibly upset and quiet, holes in the walls, couches turned over, a large TV broken and broken glass throughout the home.

IMPD and EMS pronounced 59-year-old Michael Langguth dead on the scene. Homicide detectives responded to investigate.

Court documents detail when detectives arrived there was still a loud argument going on outside. Officers say once Shales was put into cuffs he began yelling saying “he hoped he was dead and that he had killed him.”

One of the witnesses interviewed by detectives said that her son, Shales had killed her husband. Court documents did not specify the official family relationship between the victim and Shales.

She added that Shales had PTSD, bipolar disorder, drug-induced psychosis, and schizophrenia. She said he would go into fits of rage directed at her husband.

Peter Shales booking photo (Marion County Jail)

Court documents say on November 27 Shales had another fit and asked the woman to leave Langguth and get an apartment with him. Shales left the house on his own after the confrontation.

Around 11 p.m. the woman woke up to Shales yelling and screaming inside the house. She noticed Langguth had left the room and was immediately attacked. Police say the woman believed Shales punched the man and begin stomping on his head and face. Shales was wearing Timberland-type boots during the fight.

Shales didn’t want to speak with detectives until he had an attorney. Detectives observed him with blood on his pants and several abrasions to his knuckles on both hands. He was also wearing a pair of tan Timberland boots.

Shales was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday, he was credited with 580 days so he will serve a little over 43 years.