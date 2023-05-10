NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 38 years in prison for severely beating a woman and dumping her in a Henry County ditch.

Christopher Williams, 39, learned his sentence last week. A jury found him guilty on multiple charges during his trial in March, including attempted murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft and criminal mischief.

He was acquitted on charges of aggravated battery and sexual battery.

The investigation began in June 2018, when Indiana State Police said a woman was found in a wooded area in Knightstown. She’d been severely beaten and left in a roadside ditch for nearly a day before someone heard her screams.

Investigators said the woman had dropped her children off at an Indianapolis daycare on June 12. Police were contacted after she failed to pick her children up later that day. She was then reported missing.

Williams and another man, Jonathan O’Connor, are accused of abducting the woman and taking her to Henry County where they left her.

Christopher Williams (left) and Jonathan O’Connor (right) from 2018 arrests

A judge sentenced Williams to 38 years for attempted murder, with shorter sentences for the other charges being served concurrently. Court records indicate he planned to appeal his conviction.

O’Connor is charged with criminal confinement. His trial is scheduled for June.