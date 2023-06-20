CORRECTION: This story previously reported an incorrect sentence length.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 murder that killed his aunt and the family dog near an Indy east side gas station, Tuesday.

On April 19 Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that 43-year-old Steven D. Boykin was convicted of murder, attempted murder, Level 1 Felony, aggravated battery, Level 3 Felony, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 2 Felony and killing of a domestic animal, Level 6 Felony. Boykin was also found guilty of the felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

The trial happened at the end of March.

Indianapolis police officers were called to a gas station off East 42nd Street on reports of a person shot on November 1, 2020. The victim was suffering from wounds to his chest but was still able to speak. He told officers that his mother, Mia Harrison, may also be in danger and that his cousin, Boykin, was the person who shot him.

After investigating further officers found that the victim was shot at a home close by he shared with his mother. he was able to jump out the window and drive to the gas station for help.

Officers arrived at the home near East 30th Street and heard several gunshots coming from inside. IMPD S.W.A.T. officers were called to the scene and Boykin was taken into police custody.

Inside the home officers found Harrison and the family’s dog Bluego dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators were able to match the fired casings to the gun found on Boykin during his arrest.

Boykin was sentenced to 65 years on his murder conviction and 35 years on his attempted murder conviction. He also was sentenced to seven years for his other convictions, which will be served concurrently with his more serious sentences.