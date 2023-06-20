INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man is sentenced to one year in the Marion County Community Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says on February 2 the Violence Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested 28-year-old Donnie Fisher after an investigation where officers found four guns (two stolen), a Glock switch, narcotics and other stolen property.

Just before 1 p.m. on February 1 detectives were investigating a robbery on the city’s near southwest side on South Harding Street where shots had been fired and a cellphone was reported stolen. Police added the suspects fled in a vehicle.

An hour later, Eskanazi Police initiated a short chase with the vehicle matching the description. Officers say the driver threw two firearms from the vehicle. After the chase officers found a Glock handgun with a Glock switch and a large extended magazine that was reported stolen.

VCTF continued its investigation on February 2 after locating the vehicle from the chase on North Ralston Avenue. Detectives worked with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF) to arrest the person in the car identified as Fisher.

After obtaining a search warrant of the home, detectives recovered two handguns (one was stolen), four cellphones, four grams of suspected fentanyl pills and about 20 grams of marijuana. One of the cell phones recovered was stolen during the South Harding Street robbery.

Fisher was arrested for possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of a machine gun and resisting law enforcement.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun, Level 5 Felony and resisting law enforcement by vehicle, Level 6 Felony on June 20. The judge sentenced Fisher to one year in Community Corrections.