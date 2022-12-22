INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possessing a firearm.

Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation.

Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm in a shoebox in the home’s garage.

In total, police found a total of 879 grams of methamphetamine, 150 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, four firearms, approximately $37,000 in U.S. currency, and a money counting machine.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, “as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.”

McDonough admitted to police he intended to distribute the drugs to other individuals and dealing meth in quantities ranging from one to 20 pounds. He also said the gun was his.

When he was arrested, McDonough had previously been convicted of reckless homicide. His conviction prohibited him from ever again legally owning a firearm under federal law.

“It is utterly unacceptable for a convicted killer to continue to break the law by engaging in armed trafficking of deadly drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

McDonough was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.