INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was recently sentenced to 366 days in federal prison after he used his employee discount to purchase firearms for three minors.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 24-year-old Traven Armstrong, an Indianapolis resident, pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with a firearm purchase. Along with the federal prison sentence, Armstrong will serve a three-year probation sentence and will be required to pay a fine.

Officials said that between Sept. 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, Armstrong worked as an employee of a federally licensed firearms dealer. During that time, the documents said that Armstrong purchased numerous firearms for other individuals from businesses in Carmel using his discount.

On the purchase documents, Armstrong stated that he was the actual buyer of the firearms, which was not the case. When questioned by agents, the release said that Armstrong admitted to straw purchasing the firearms for three minors.

“Gun traffickers like this defendant fuel violence in our communities by putting deadly weapons in the hands of people who have no business having them,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in the release. “Cutting off the supply of illegally transferred guns is critical to making our communities safer. Our office will continue to work with ATF and other law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute straw purchasers and others responsible for criminal gun trafficking.”