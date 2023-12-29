INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was recently sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $800,000 in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 32-year-old Temitope Adeboye was sentenced to 57 months, or a little more than 4.5 years, in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and other offenses. After Adeboye’s prison sentence, he will serve three years probation and will be required to pay $804,460.54 in restitution.

The release said that Adeboye obtained and used multiple unemployment debit cards form the state of Nevada in the names of identity theft victims. Adeboye used these cards to purchase money orders and other items of value, using fake IDs in the names of the identity theft victims to purchase the money orders.

Adeboye used the money orders that were purchased with the stolen unemployment benefits to purchase a Lexus, the release said.

In August, Adeboye was arrested by officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for driving with a suspended license. When officers searched the vehicle, the release said that officers found 96 unemployment debit cards issued by the state of Nevada, each with a different name. Officers also found multiple money orders totaling $76,680.

Officials also said that Adeboye had around 32 fake driver’s licenses from Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The debit cards were reportedly used in more than 5,000 transactions at various retailers and financial institutions.

“As the pandemic raged across the country in 2020, fraudsters embraced the motto, ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ While countless individuals experienced tremendous grief as loved ones passed away and the strain of isolation grew, this defendant saw an opportunity to steal money and identities,” Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “The Department of Justice and our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement are committed to identifying and prosecuting the criminals who took advantage of the global crisis to scheme and steal. This prison sentence demonstrates that these thieves will have a price to pay in federal court.”