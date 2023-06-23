INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty of attempted murder after firing shots at Indianapolis police officers in late summer 2022.

Ryan Ridner was found guilty on two counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal recklessness and not guilty of resisting law enforcement on Friday.

Ryan Ridner mugshot (Marion County Sheriff’s Department)

Court documents detail IMPD responded to the Dollar Hide North Drive on the city’s southwest side just before 4 p.m. on August 25. They were called there after Ridner’s mother stated she was “afraid for his mental wellbeing.”

She told police Ridner lost his job two days prior, was drinking and feared he was suicidal. When officers responded they saw Ridner had approached the door armed with a handgun. The probable cause added he kept it down to his right side.

Officers asked him to put the weapon down and he did. However, when they asked him to step away from the weapon, he responded “No, now why would I do that” before picking up the weapon and retreating into the house.

Court documents say officers then took cover while calling for backup. Ridner went upstairs, grabbed a rifle and shot two rounds through a closed window at officers, one even hitting the door of a patrol car. The second shot hit the street near a police vehicle just five feet away from an officer.

S.W.A.T. responded to the scene and Ridner was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Ridner was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, Level 1 Felony and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, Level 5 Felony.

He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for July 13 at 9:30 a.m.