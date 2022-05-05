INDIANAPOLIS — On May 21, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Indianapolis Park Rangers were dispatched to Wes Montgomery Park on a report of a person shot.

Upon arriving, rangers located the victim, then 25-year-old Keandre Coleman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Coleman was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with IMPD later identified then 24-year-old Keith Bryant as the suspect. He was charged with Attempted Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon in July 2021. Later in 2021, it was apparent that Coleman was likely going to die as a result of his injuries sustained from the incident in May.

Bryant’s charges were dropped in November of 2021 with the knowledge that he was in custody on an unrelated case and expected to be in custody for an extended amount of time.

Keandre Coleman passed away May 3, 2022, and this case is now being investigated as a homicide. Prosecutors will make a final decision about charges on Bryant once Coleman’s autopsy report is complete.

Bryant is currently incarcerated in the Indiana Department of Corrections and is not able to be released until December 2028 according to the DOC website.