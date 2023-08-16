INDIANAPOLIS — After a three-day jury trial, an Indianapolis man has been convicted of a February 2021 murder on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Tavon Macklin was found guilty on Wednesday on one count of murder and another count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. This comes after Macklin was involved in the shooting death of Eugenio Roman, who was found dead in a strip mall in the 5600 block of W 38th St. in February 2021.

According to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business. The video showed an SUV entering the parking lot, two suspects shooting Roman and then the pair searching his vehicle and pockets before leaving the scene.

The release said that Macklin was apprehended a few days after the incident with a firearm that was determined to be the same one used in the shooting. Detectives also found that Macklin was in the parking lot at the time of the incident using his phone.

A jury returned the guilty verdict after an 80-minute deliberation, the release said. Macklin’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

“I commend the efforts of all the agencies involved that led to this verdict and achieving justice for Mr. Roman,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “Today’s verdict reflects that we will not tolerate greed and violence in our community.”

Officials also said that Macklin faces murder and armed robbery charges in an unrelated case in January 2021. According to previous reports, Macklin is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Justin White at a gas station on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. That trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18.