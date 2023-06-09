INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy man is charged after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police claim he shot at a mouse outside the home he lives.

Court documents show police were called to West 10th Street on the city’s near west side just after 3:15 p.m. on June 6. IMPD responded to a report of shots fired. A property owner on scene Richard Arias told police that resident 22-year-old Frankie Rosa was shooting outside the home.

Officers say they witnessed Rosa squatting down in the front yard and after giving commands, took him into custody.

Rosa told officers that he was outside shooting his gun because he had a mouse caught in a trap. He added that he brought the trap outside and fired one shot. When asked where he was standing by officers, Rosa pointed in the direction of the home. He also stated the gun was under his pillow inside.

Court documents state officers then spoke to Arias who stated he and his 8-year-old son were in front of Rosa when he fired one shot at the trap facing toward them. Arias said he grabbed his son and called 911 after shots were fired.

Another neighbor said he was standing with Arias and his son when Rosa shot the gun in their direction in an attempt to kill the mouse.

Investigators say Arias told officers that Rosa stuffed the shell casing into his pocket. Initially officers weren’t able to locate any shell casings and Rosa stated he didn’t know where the shell casing was. He didn’t give officers permission to search.

Detectives who also questioned Rosa say he was mad that his house had mice and attempted to tell the landlord about the situation but nothing was done. After finding the mouse stuck in the sticky trap he fired one shot at the mouse while Arias, Arias’ son, and neighbor were standing two to three feet beside him.

Arias told officers that after catching two mice on stick traps he told Rosa to “wait and the mice would die.” Rosa then responded stating, “you don’t have to wait.” He pulled out his firearm and shot the mouse.

Court documents show after a search warrant was granted officers searched Rosa’s room and found a spent 9mm shell casing laying on the floor, black 9mm Taurus G2C and a magazine in a crossover bag in the corner of the room. A locked safe was also laying under an entertainment center.

After finding the key to the safe officers located a receipt for the gun, small scale, pill bottle with Alprazolam, four Clonazepam pills, three Alprazolam pills, Xanax pills and Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Officers say they also located three baggies containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in Rosa’s bedroom.

Rosa was arrested for criminal recklessness, Level 6 Felony, possession of a controlled substance with enhancing circumstances, Level 6 Felony, possession of a narcotic drug less than 5 grams, Level 5 Felony and dealing a schedule IV controlled substance, Level 5 Felony.

His initial court hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 1:30 p.m.