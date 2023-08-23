INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged after he was allegedly found with a firearm at a school on the near east side.

According to court documents filed Monday in Marion County Superior Court, 24-year-old Chrisshawn Harris was recently charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, and one count of possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony, in relation to the incident. Harris was also charged with a drug-related misdemeanor.

On the morning of Aug. 18, officials said in an affidavit for probable cause that an officer with the Indianapolis Public Schools Police Department was notified two people were trespassing on school property, one of which was allegedly Harris. When the officer approached them, they were placed in handcuffs for “officer, student and school staff safety.”

During a pat search, the officer said in the documents they felt “what seemed to be a firearm in the front waist band” of Harris’ jeans. The officer then saw a handle of a firearm when they lifted Harris’ shirt, according to court documents.

Officials later identified the firearm as a Glock 32 .357 caliber gun loaded with one bullet in the chamber and nine bullets in the magazine, as well as two magazines containing 13 bullets in each one.

Another firearm was found when the officer looked in a backpack being carried by one of the individuals. The second individual, who has not yet been charged, allegedly told the officer the gun in the backpack belonged to them. Officers described this weapon as a Glock 23 .40 caliber loaded with one bullet in the chambers and 10 bullets in the magazine.

During the search, officers said they also found a “small clear bag containing (a) green leaf substance, and a partially smoked cigar wrap filled with (a) green leaf substance.”

This incident came after 18-year-old Mandrell Ballard was arrested on Aug. 17 after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Arsenal Tech. According to previous reports, Ballard was charged with one count of firearm possession on school property, one count of unlawful carry of a handgun as well as an additional misdemeanor.

In subsequent court documents, prosecutors filed a motion for greater than standard bond against Harris. Officials stated Harris “poses a risk to the physical safety of another person or the community.”

Officials cited that he allegedly carried a firearm onto school property while it was loaded with a round in the chamber, “posing a threat to the students and/or faculty and/or employees present at the school.” According to court documents, officials set a $7,500 surety bond for Harris.

Prosecutors also filed a motion, asking Harris to stay away from Arsenal Tech if he is released on bond. This stay away order was approved in court.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference in this case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 and a jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.