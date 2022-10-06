Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop.

Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.

Police described the dogs as malnourished and having injuries consistent with dog fighting.

An investigator with animal control was called to the scene and the 11 dogs were immediately taken to a local vet for emergency care and treatment. The injuries were documented and currently being investigated by police.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, and charged him with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Transporting Dogs for the Purpose of Dog Fighting

Animal Cruelty