HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indy man was arrested in Hancock County after reportedly shooting at family members during an argument in the home.

Police said around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, sheriff’s deputies responded to an incomplete 911 call on Creekwater Pass near Mt. Comfort Road and I-70.

Hancock County Emergency crews later learned the call was a disturbance among several family members after one fired at least one shot.

Deputies said the suspected shooter was reportedly seen walking away from the home. He was identified as 52-year-old Cory Snow.

Cory Snow booking photo (Hancock County Jail)

The release said deputies spoke with family members who informed them that Snow was the boyfriend of one of the women in the residence. During an argument, Snow reportedly took out a gun and threatened some of the family.

While they were trying to flee, Snow fired at least one shot toward the family, according to Monday’s release.

Deputies said they located a bullet hole in the front door of the home and an impact mark on the porch. A bullet casing was also located outside a nearby house.

No one was injured during the incident.

The release stated a handgun and bag of controlled substance was located near the suspect by officers and a K-9.

Snow was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies said they also learned Snow had an outstanding warrant from Marion County from an OWI case.

He was preliminarily charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal recklessness and possession of a controlled substance.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.