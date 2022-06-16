TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Just after 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 just south of the 168 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation shows that Melege Joseph, 49, of Indianapolis, was traveling southbound on I-65 in the left lane. The left lane ended as three lanes merged into two and Joseph continued onto the left shoulder. He then lost control of the vehicle, crossed both of the southbound lanes, went off of the road, and rolled over.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. All other persons in the vehicle, including Joseph, were transported to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation showed that Joseph’s driver’s license was suspended. After he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody at the Tippecanoe County Jail and is preliminarily charged with Driving While Suspended Resulting in Death (Level 5 Felony).

This is an ongoing investigation by ISP. We will update this article as we receive more information.