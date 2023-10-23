INDIANAPOLIS — A number of area law enforcement agencies recently collaborated on “Operation Knock Knock,” a probation compliance check and outstanding warrant operation earlier this month which resulted in multiple arrests.

According to a social media post made by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday, the operation was conducted by IMPD, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Superior Court Probation Division and the Office of Public Health and Safety on Oct. 19 and targeted high-risk offenders. “Operation Knock Knock” resulted in multiple firearms and narcotics-related arrests.

“The identified individuals were on probation or wanted for serious violent crime types to include armed robbery, murder, dealing narcotics, or unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent offender and battery with a deadly weapon,” the release said.

On Oct. 19, the operation conducted a total of 52 visits, 40 of which were compliance checks of people who were on probation or had outstanding warrants throughout IMPD’s six service districts. The operation resulted in seven search warrants, nine arrests accounting for 20 criminal charges, as well as the seizure of 10 firearms, drugs and cash.

“The proactive enforcement and service effort is designed to reduce the number of gun related violence in the month of October,” the release said. “Throughout the month of October IMPD and our law enforcement partners remain committed to disrupting the cycles of violence through targeted enforcement and service efforts.”