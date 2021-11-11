149 Indianapolis homicides are unsolved, a new record

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a record-breaking year for violence in Indianapolis. That includes a record number of unsolved homicides.

One of those unsolved deaths took place on West 35th Street near Clifton in mid-August.

The family of Anthony Carter claims he rented a room at the home on 35th Street and stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when he was shot and killed by a man in a gray hoodie.

After being shot, that 28-year-old victim ran inside for help.

“My nephew stumbled into the home. The lady that lived there asked what happened and he said, ‘He shot me. He shot me,’” said Carter’s aunt.

No one has been held accountable for that death. That’s a fact that more families than ever have had to cope with this year.

Carter’s aunt admits the victim struggled with mental illness and drug use, but the motive for his murder remains a mystery.

“We just don’t understand why you would shoot him down like that,” said Carter’s aunt. “This has torn our family apart so bad.”

Family approved photo of Anthony Carter

According to IMPD’s homicide report, Carter’s case is one of 149 unsolved homicides this year.

That translates to 62 percent of the cases that are awaiting clearance, which breaks the record set last year.

“The not knowing, that hurts more than anything,” said Carter’s aunt.

While police were unable to speak about the record number of unsolved cases because of the Veteran’s Day holiday, the commander of IMPD’s homicide branch insisted this week that detectives are working round the clock to try and solve every case.

“As far as our detectives are concerned, while they are certainly challenged by the volume of cases that they have to work, they still do put every little bit of effort they can into every single case,” said IMPD Captain Roger Spurgeon.

For her part, Carter’s aunt knows firsthand police can’t solve many of the deaths without the public’s help.

“Our detective said he’s gotten calls, so he’s got some leads, but people are scared to talk until it happens to their family,” said Carter’s Aunt.

As always, anyone with information on any unsolved homicide can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and remain anonymous.

Police ask anyone with information about Anthony Carter’s death to call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.