INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Court documents show Micah Moore, 31, was in possession of three auto sears and multiple live rounds of ammunition on July 17.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, auto sears are conversion devices designed and intended to convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic machineguns. Machineguns are prohibited under federal law.

Moore also has three prior felony convictions in state court, including one conviction for robbery and another for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

He is federally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of these convictions.

If convicted, Moore faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.