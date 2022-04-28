INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis father was found guilty of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death after his baby died in 2019.

On Dec. 20, 2019, police arrested Michael Gaunt after finding his 28-day infant unresponsive. Officers were called to the home in the 4900 block of Rockville Road because the child had stopped breathing.

The infant died three days later after being transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

The newborn had suffered damage to his brain cells and tissue as well as a clavicle and spiral fracture. The brain injury was consistent with being thrown or shaken, with prosecutors arguing the injuries were characteristic of severe physical abuse.

Neither Gaunt nor the newborn’s mother could explain the injuries, prosecutors said.

The child’s mother said she’d left home briefly and returned to find the newborn had been injured. She told police Gaunt didn’t allow her to call for help.

According to investigators, Gaunt provided inconsistent statements throughout the investigation and couldn’t explain what happened to the baby.

The guilty verdicts came after a one-day court trial. Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.