Indianapolis family pleads for help solving deadly hit-and-run on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis family is pleading for help solving a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side.

The crash happened exactly two months ago in late May, but the case remains unsolved.

Driving his motorized scooter to a friend’s home, witnesses claim 18-year-old Trinton Walter died in the early morning hours after being hit by street racers who sped away down Madison Avenue near Stop 11 road.

Family provided photo of Trinton Walter

“It’s very frustrating. There’s a lot of anger, a lot of heartache and hopelessness,” said the victim’s oldest brother Charles Walter III.

Walter said the day his younger brother was killed, May 29, coincidentally already held special meaning for the family.

“He was actually struck on my birthday, so now my birthday is completely ruined too,” said Walter.

“Oh it’s just been tragic and devastating,” said the victim’s grandmother Sandi Nichols.

The day of the crash is also Sandi’s birthday.

For their part IMPD detectives offered a stock photo showing the suspect’s car, a 2007 to 2010 gray Chrysler Sebring, which would have front end damage.

IMPD provided stock photo of 2007-2010 Chrysler Sebring

Trinton’s brother fears the driver lives out of state which could make it harder for police to make an arrest.

“My family is really hurt from all this and it’s just really unfair this person is out there living his life when Trinton is laying under the ground,” said Walter.

IMPD reports the case is one of seven fatal hit-and-run crashes in Indianapolis this year.

That number is down slightly compared to last year when there were nine deaths on the same date the year. The city ended 2020 with 17 fatalities, the same total as 2019.

Sandi just hopes all those victims, including her grandson, eventually get justice.

“He was a human being and a lot of people loved him,” said Sandi. “It just baffles me how some people are unfeeling, but I guess some people are.”

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s car is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).