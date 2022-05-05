INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man in connection to a deadly crash on I-70 that killed one of his passengers.

According to Indiana State Police, 31-year-old Torriaun Everett was driving the early morning of March 20 when he crashed on I-70 East at the 73.3 mile marker. That’s near the I-465/I-70 interchange.

Everett crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the concrete median wall, causing the vehicle to flip. No other vehicles were involved.

Two passengers were in the Jeep, and one of them, 32-year-old Andre Johnson, was killed in the wreck.

Police say Everett was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He’s been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death,

Everett is in custody at the Marion County Jail.