PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a Whiteland woman they say stole people’s social security cards, IDs, mail, checks and more.

Bri Anne Williams, a 30-year-old Whiteland woman, was arrested Wednesday evening by state police troopers in Plainfield, ISP said. She now faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and possessing stolen property.

Bri Anne Williams mugshot

The charges against Williams stem from an investigation into an unoccupied stolen car. ISP troopers found the car around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in a business parking lot in the 2300 block of E. Main Street in Plainfield.

While investigating further, with the assistance of Plainfield PD, ISP troopers tracked down two people associated with the stolen car. Both of the suspects, state police said, physically resisted arrest when officers attempted to detain them.

The adult male, who ISP did not immediately identify, was arrested by Plainfield police. The second suspect, later identified as Bri Anne Williams, was arrested by state police.

At the time of her arrest, ISP said Williams had the following in her possession:

9 social security cards

14 identifications cards belonging to various individuals

46 checks/direct deposit forms

counterfeit money

tax documents belonging to various people

mail addressed to several different people

notebooks containing bank account information and PIN numbers

ISP said investigators believe that all of the recovered items were stolen.

Williams was then taken to the Hendricks County Jail and booked on several charges including resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.