RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Connersville, Indiana woman was arrested over the holiday weekend for intoxicated driving while having a juvenile in the car, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said that 43-year-old Melody M. Patterson of Connersville now faces several felony charges for the incident. The charges stem from an incident on Easter Sunday where she was pulled over.

According to state police, a trooper pulled over Patterson around 10 p.m. on April 9 after seeing her car driving over the posted speed limit on State Road 3 near Rushville, Indiana.

The trooper, ISP said, approached the car and identified Patterson as the driver. There was also a juvenile female passenger sitting in the front seat.

ISP said that Patterson showed multiple signs of impairment and that the odor of an illegal substance was coming from her car.

After requesting backup from the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, ISP said the trooper searched Patterson’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, a syringe and marijuana.

Patterson, ISP said, was then arrested and charged with:

Unlawful syringe possession, a level 6 felony;

OWI with a child less than 18 years old in the vehicle, a level 6 felony;

OWI endangerment, a class A misdemeanor;

Possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor;

Operating while intoxicated, a class C misdemeanor; and

Possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor;

ISP said Patterson was taken to Rush County Jail without incident. The juvenile passenger and vehicle, police said, were released to a legal guardian.