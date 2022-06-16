GREENCASTLE, Ind. Indiana State Police issued a warning to Hoosiers Thursday about online puppy scams.

ISP said its Putnamville post is currently investigating reports of fraud involving the purchase of puppies on social media.

“Citizens report that they believe they are making contact with individuals who have puppies for sale,” explained state police. “Once money for the purchase of the puppy is transferred to an account that is provided, the citizen is given an address to pick up their new puppy. Upon the arrival to this address, the citizen realizes it is a scam, loses his/her money, and does not receive the puppy.”

ISP provided the following tips when buying a puppy online:

Communicate with the seller

Meet the seller and puppy/dog

Get a contract and check references

Never wire money or use gift cards for payment

If the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam!

State police remind Hoosiers to never give out personal information, and that transactions made by prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent.