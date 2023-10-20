FISHERS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating a sexual assault of a minor that reportedly occurred on a trail in Hamilton County.

According to an ISP news release sent Friday afternoon, state troopers are working with the Fishers Police Department to investigate the alleged sexual assault.

The assault, ISP said, reportedly occurred last month on a trail in the area of 113th Street and Florida Road in Fishers, Indiana.

“The assault, which occurred on September 25th, was only recently reported to the Indiana State Police who then immediately initiated a criminal investigation in an attempt to identify a suspect,” ISP said.

Both ISP and Fishers police are asking that anyone with doorbell video, suspect information or more contact State Police by calling (317) 899-8577.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time,” ISP said Friday afternoon.