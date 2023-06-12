INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police detectives arrested and charged a New Palestine man for his alleged involvement in a road rage shooting on I-465 on May 21.

ISP says 52-year-old Stephen Uppfalt turned himself into troopers at the state police post on June 10 after learning about his arrest warrants.

Police say around 4:15 p.m. on May 21 ISP dispatch received a 911 call reporting a person inside a vehicle being shot. The victim was the driver of a white Kia and had left the interstate before other passengers called police.

When troopers arrived they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot injuries. Originally the man was the driver but after the shooting another passenger was able to take over the driver’s seat to take them to the hospital. First responders got to the car before they arrived. No injuries were reported by anyone else inside the Kia. The victim was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the Kia was getting onto I-465 when another vehicle pulled alongside them. The driver was yelling out the window and swerving toward his vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle reportedly fired several shots toward the Kia striking the driver at least once.

ISP detectives identified Uppfalt as the suspect in the case after an investigation. He’s being charged with attempted murder, Level 1 Felony, battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 Felony and criminal recklessness, Level 5 Felony.

Uppfalt has an initial hearing scheduled for June 13 at 9 a.m.