JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Law enforcement officials in Johnson County are frustrated with the amount of crime they’re seeing — and numbers show nearly half of the offenders are coming from Marion County.

“The majority, 45% of inmates housed in our jail are from Indianapolis,” said Johnson County Sheriff, Duane Burgess.

144 inmates out of 316 – to be exact.

Sheriff Burgess says it’s a growing problem of crime from Indianapolis bleeding into his county.

One he says needs to be addressed.

“We had more homicides than we’ve ever had in Johnson County last year and I don’t want to do that,” said Burgess. “I don’t want to be turning the news on be like our people to the north that they had 21 shootings this weekend and a number of homicides. That’s not what I want in Johnson County. “

And Johnson County’s prosecutor Lance Hamner agrees.

He says to deter criminals from coming to Johnson County, he’s not holding back when it comes to prosecuting them if they do.

“Cross this line and you’re going to do a lot more time,” Prosecutor Hamner said. “Because we are serious about putting people away for a long period of time. We’re talking propriety crimes, violent crimes and drug dealing. You do that in this county you can count your incarceration time in years not weeks and months.”

He’s calling for harsher punishment on repeat offenders.

“About 80 percent of the crime is committed by about 20 percent of the criminals. These are repeat offenders. The repeat offenders need to get serious time,” said Hamner. “Our judges have been really good about when we point out that a person has aggravating factors of a criminal history, a violent nature or continually thinking that they are entitled to what other people have earned that they belong in a cage they don’t belong out there free where they can do it anymore.”

Johnson County isn’t alone.

CBS4 reached out to other donut counties and found they too are seeing crime from Marion County bleed over into their jurisdictions.

In Hancock County there are currently 246 inmates in the Hancock County Jail.

Percentage of inmates in Hancock County vs. Marion County Jail

Of those, 87 of them are from Marion County. That’s nearly 35 percent.

In Hendricks County, there are currently 293 inmates in the Hendricks County Jail. Of those, 179 of the offenders are from Marion County. More than 61 percent.

Percentage of inmates in Hendricks County vs. Marion County Jail

“I think it’s been in the making,” said Sheriff Burgess. “The donut counties are feeling the effects of it. We’ve felt the effects of it for quite a while. “

Sheriff Burgess was adamant to say he’s not placing blame on law enforcement in Marion County – and didn’t know what was specifically causing the increase.

“I think they [Marion County] are just equally as frustrated as we are,” said Sheriff Burgess. “I feel bad for them because before, you just wouldn’t have the number of shootings or homicides that you have or the violent crimes that are occurring now.”

Both Sheriff Burgess and Hamner say they are working with Marion County and local law enforcement to try to keep crime from coming into Johnson County.

“We’re going to keep working with our other law enforcement agencies in Johnson County and we’re going to keep thinking outside the box to try to push it out of Johnson County,” said Sheriff Burgess. “We [Johnson County agencies] all work together to come up with different plans. We do the sex sting operations, we do saturated patrols, we do drug roundups. We’re doing what can do right now to kind of protect that line and we’re going to continue to do that.”

“I hope they tell their friends don’t do crimes in this county because you’re going to pay,” said Hamner.

Sheriff Burgess says if the problem gets worse, he is prepared to go to the city council to ask for more officers.