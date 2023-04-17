MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Students at a Madison County junior-senior high school have been dismissed early Monday in response to an incident.

The Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency issued an alert shortly before 11 a.m. advising parents of students at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School to pick up their child at a local church.

Madison County EMA said school is ending early as a precaution to an unspecified threat that was unfounded. According to the agency, nothing was found when the school was searched.

Indiana State Police and local police agencies are all responding. According to ISP, the school is on lockdown in response to an “active threat,” and police are in the building. State police said there will be another sweep of the building.

The City of Alexandria released a statement on Facebook. “We understand your concern. Please exercise restraint and stay clear of the high school so all first responders can get where they need to. We are following the events closely and will be assisting where needed. We will relay information as we are able,” the agency stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.