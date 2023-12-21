INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since he announced he was resigning as IMPD’s chief last week, Randal Taylor talks about his tenure as head of the state’s largest police department.

Chief Taylor admits his 4 years as chief were never easy. During that time, he had to face some unique challenges unlike any of his predecessors.

Less than 3 months after being sworn in as IMPD’s chief in December 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic hit. That was quickly followed by violent civil unrest and then 4 years of record-breaking homicide numbers.

“It’s been an interesting ride. Chief Roach is a man I really respect, but he didn’t have these challenges. I think I’ve done decent with what I had,” said Taylor.

While the city has topped 200 total homicides four years in a row, Taylor insists reducing that violence is a job for the whole community, not just the police chief.

“Somehow and someway we’ve got to get people to realize that pulling a trigger does not have to be the answer,” said Taylor.

Starting in 2020, Chief Taylor oversaw the introduction of body-worn cameras for the department.

He believes that transparency and diversity were hallmarks of his tenure.

“We did build a great team here. I’m very happy with that because I’ve always thought the police department should imitate the makeup of the city, so I think we’ve done well with that,” said Taylor.

As for his last year on the job, in 2023 IMPD reported violent crimes went down 7.8% compared to 2022. Homicides went down 4.6%, non-fatal shootings went down 6.8% and robberies were down 4.9%.

On the other hand, property crimes went up 4.7% year to year and there was a huge 50.2% increase in motor vehicle thefts.

Looking ahead, Taylor said whoever takes over as chief will have to focus on the struggle of recruiting and retaining officers. The department is nearly 250 officers below what they’re budgeted to employ.

“You know all departments are fighting for the same good candidates,” said Taylor. “It’s a difficult job. We’re under a microscope for everything we do.”

Even after he steps down as chief, Taylor plans to stay with the department in another role assisting crime victims and their families.

In the meantime, the mayor has not announced who will take over as police chief next year.