INDIANAPOLIS — Friday, February 11, just before 11:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 1800 block of Warman Avenue for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female who sustained injuries with trauma inside of the residence. EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. On Saturday, the death was ruled as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Ryan Clark at 317.327.3475 or Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.