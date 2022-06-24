INDIANAPOLIS — An Uber driver slammed into an apartment complex on the east side after police say someone fired at his car and injured his passenger.

IMPD says they were called to the Hawthorne Apartments near E. 32nd and Emerson Avenue around 12:10 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers got there, they saw a car had hit one of the apartments and was halfway inside. A man that was in the car had been shot.

An Uber driver told police he was dropping off a passenger when someone outside started shooting, hitting his passenger.

“He’s not sure who they were or what they were. They just started firing shots,” said IMPD Nightwatch Captain Kimberly Young.

As the Uber driver tried to get away, he put his car in reverse and slammed into the apartment building.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and was last described as “stable.” The Uber driver was not hurt.

No one was inside the apartment that was hit, according to police.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was random or someone was targeting the passenger or driver.