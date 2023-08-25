INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating whether two late-night shootings that left two people dead on Indy’s east side were related.

First, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Ridgeview Drive and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Bryant Keith Pinner.

Moments later, officers received another shooting call in the 2400 block of Pasadena Street – two miles from the first shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died on the scene just after 11 p.m.

IMPD identified the victim as 21-year-old Contrealveon Tramareon Carr.

According to officers, one person fled from the scene shortly after the shooting. They’re still searching for that individual.

Investigators said both incidents may be linked.

“We believe that these scenes are possibly related,” Capt. Don Weilhammer from IMPD said. “According to what little information we have, supposedly, that person had gone to the store/gas station. And that’s all that we have on that information right now.”

Investigators have not named any suspects or said if the person who fled from the Pasadena scene is a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers.