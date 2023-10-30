INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will provide an update on the fatal shooting on the north side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, along with IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams, are expected to provide a brief update on the weekend shooting at the north side Halloween party. A teenage girl was reported dead and nine other people were wounded after the Sunday shooting.

According to previous reports, officers said that the incident occurred around 12 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of East 65th Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly heard gunshots in the area and saw a large crowd of people fleeing the area.

Officials said at the time that six guns were recovered at the scene, as well as shell casings from four different calibers of firearms. The ages of the individuals who were reportedly wounded ranged between 16 and 22.